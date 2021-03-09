What’s on the shelf at Lake Region Library

Celeste Ertelt

DEVILS LAKE – The Library not charging the $1.00 fee for movies placed in the drop box at this time. Please feel free to place them in the drop box.

For our March Book Club we will be reading Between the World and Me by Ta-Nehisi Coates. Book discussion will be on April 7 at 5:30pm. Please see library staff for books and details. Also new book displays honoring Women’s History Month, Irish-American Heritage month, and Love Gone Wrong.

Fast Ice by Clive Cussler (Adult Fiction). In the early days of World War II, the infamous German Luftwaffe embark upon an expedition to Antarctica, hoping to set up a military base to support their goal of world domination. Though the military outpost never comes to fruition, what the Nazis find on the icy continent indeed proves dangerous...and will have implications far into the future. In the present day, Kurt Austin and his assistant Joe Zavala embark for the freezing edge of the world after a former NUMA colleague disappears in Antarctica.

The Code Breaker: Jennifer Doudna , Gene Editing and the Future of the Human Race by Walter Isaacson (Adult Non-Fiction).When Jennifer Doudna was in sixth grade, she came home one day to find that her dad had left a paperback titled The Double Helix on her bed. She put it aside, thinking it was one of those detective tales she loved. When she read it on a rainy Saturday, she discovered she was right, in a way. As she sped through the pages, she became enthralled by the intense drama behind the competition to discover the code of life. Even though her high school counselor told her girls didn’t become scientists, she decided she would.

A Matter of Life and Death by Phillip Margolin (Adult Fiction). Joe Lattimore, homeless and trying desperately to provide for his young family, agrees to fight in a no-holds-barred illegal bout, only to have his opponent die. Lattimore now finds himself at the mercy of the fight's organizers who blackmail him into burglarizing a house. However, when he breaks in, he finds a murdered woman on the floor and the police have received an anonymous tip naming him the murderer. Robin Lockwood, an increasingly prominent young attorney and former MMA fighter, agrees to take on his defense.

The Rose Code by Kate Quinn (Adult Fiction). 1940. As England prepares to fight the Nazis, three very different women answer the call to mysterious country estate Bletchley Park, where the best minds in Britain train to break German military codes. Vivacious debutante Osla is the girl who has everything; and puts her fluent German to use as a translator of decoded enemy secrets. Imperious self-made Mab, product of east-end London poverty, works the legendary codebreaking machines as she conceals old wounds and looks for a socially advantageous husband. And the village spinster Beth, who spreads her wings as one of the Park’s few female cryptanalysts.

Sing Me Forgotten by Jessica S. Olson (Teen Fiction). Cast into a well at birth for being one of the magical few who can manipulate memories when people sing, she was saved by Cyril, the opera house’s owner. Since that day, he has given her sanctuary from the murderous world outside. All he asks in return is that she use her power to keep ticket sales high, and that she stay out of sight. For if anyone discovers she survived, Isda and Cyril would pay with their lives.

Oh, the Lavas That Flow by Todd Tarpley.(Juvenile Non-Fiction).With a little help from Thing One and Thing Two, the Cat in the Hat travels the Earth--and beyond--to introduce beginning readers to the science and history of volcanoes. From how they are formed to how they erupt, kids will learn why we wouldn't have rain, sleet, or snow without them; the difference between lava and magma; how most volcanoes are under water; and much, much more! Also included is a look at specific volcanoes from around the world.

For a full list of all new items, stop by the library and check out our displays. Check out our website: devilslakendlibrary.com

Story time is returning to the Lake Region Public Library.

We are starting out small by limiting the size to four family groups. Registration is required. Please call LaVae Haaland at 662-2220 or e-mailing her at lrpl.LaVae@gmail.com

Tuesday@11:30 am

Wednesday@ 9:30 am

Thursday @1:00pm

NEXT LIBRARY BOARD MEETING:

The next regular meeting of the Devils Lake Library Board will be at 10:00 a.m., Monday, March 8 at the library or via Zoom. Anyone interested in attending, please contact the Library Director via e-mail at lakeregionpl@gmail.com

