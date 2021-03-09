Popcorn Lover's Day is March 11

Devils Lake Journal

DEVILS LAKE - Popcorn lovers rejoice! It's your day to play with favorite toppings (herbs, spices, parmesan cheese, dried fruits, nuts, chocolate, etc.) and create a popcorn masterpiece.

Bacon Jalapeno Popcorn

Ingredients

8 cups popped popcorn

4 slices bacon, chopped

2 tablespoons butter

1-2 jalapeño peppers, seeded and diced

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese (optional)

Directions

Heat skillet over medium-low heat; cook bacon for 5 to 8 minutes or until crispy and golden brown. Transfer to paper towel-lined plate to drain. Wipe pan with paper towel.

Add butter, jalapeños and salt to pan; cook over medium heat for 3 to 5 minutes or until jalapeños are very tender.

In large bowl, toss together hot popped popcorn, bacon, jalapeños, and Parmesan, if using.

Minty Green Popcorn Clusters

Ingredients

12 cups unsalted, unbuttered popped popcorn

4 cups mini marshmallows

2 tablespoons butter or light olive oil

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon green food coloring

1/4 teaspoon peppermint extract

1 cup green candy-coated chocolate candies

Directions

Place popcorn in large mixing bowl.

In saucepan set over medium heat, melt marshmallows, butter and salt, stirring occasionally, until smooth. Remove from heat; stir in food coloring and peppermint extract.

Immediately toss marshmallow mixture with popcorn; let cool for 2 to 3 minutes or until cool enough to handle. Toss with chocolate candies.

Shape 3 tablespoonfuls of popcorn mixture into small cluster; repeat with remaining popcorn mixture to make about 32 clusters. Place on waxed paper–lined baking sheet; let cool completely.

Tip:

Food coloring can be found in the baking aisle of the supermarket or grocery store.

Kale Lime Popcorn

Ingredients

10 cups popped popcorn

1 tablespoon margarine or butter, melted

Zest of 1 lime

2 tablespoons lime juice

1/4 cup crushed kale chips

Directions

Place popcorn in a large bowl.

Wisk lime zest, lime juice and margarine together. Toss to coat popcorn.

Sprinkle kale over popcorn, missing to distribute evenly.

K. William Boyer is the Managing Editor of the Devils Lake News Journal. He can be reached at kboyer@gannett.com, or by phone at (701) 662-2127.

Be sure to follow Devils Lake Journal on our twitter page, @devilslakenews, and like us on Facebook!