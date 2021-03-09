Community Shout Out: County Wrestler All Stars
K. William Boyer
DEVILS LAKE- Congratulations to these area wrestlers who recently competed in Carrington and brought home awards!
- Mitchell Gerhardt 5th place
- Briar Alberts 3rd
- Easton Encinas 4th
- Terrance Bjornson 3rd
- Tylin Olson 3rd
- Cohen L' Heureux 2nd
- Tucker Bennett 2nd
- Ty Volk 1st
- Max Volk 1st
- Rustyn Ness 2nd
- Aidyn Church 1st
- Aiden Stiven 3rd
- AJ McLaurin 3rd
- Raya Samuelson 5th
- Quinton Dahle 3rd
- Bryce Alberts 5th
- Gage Bundy 1st
- Rylan Samuelson 2nd
- Chase Weber 4th
- Noah Peterson 3rd
- Bex Wolf 2nd
