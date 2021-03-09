SUBSCRIBE NOW
Community Shout Out: County Wrestler All Stars

K. William Boyer

DEVILS LAKE- Congratulations to these area wrestlers who recently competed in Carrington and brought home awards!

  • Mitchell Gerhardt 5th place
  • Briar Alberts 3rd
  • Easton Encinas 4th
  • Terrance Bjornson 3rd
  • Tylin Olson 3rd
  • Cohen L' Heureux 2nd
  • Tucker Bennett 2nd
  • Ty Volk 1st
  • Max Volk 1st
  • Rustyn Ness 2nd
  • Aidyn Church 1st
  • Aiden Stiven 3rd
  • AJ McLaurin 3rd
  • Raya Samuelson 5th
  • Quinton Dahle 3rd
  • Bryce Alberts 5th
  • Gage Bundy 1st
  • Rylan Samuelson 2nd
  • Chase Weber 4th
  • Noah Peterson 3rd
  • Bex Wolf 2nd
SEND US YOUR COMMUNITY SHOUT OUTS TO news@devilslakejournal.com. LET US CELEBRATE YOU TODAY!

K. William Boyer is the Managing Editor of the Devils Lake News Journal. He can be reached at kboyer@gannett.com, or by phone at (701) 662-2127.  

