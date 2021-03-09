Community Shout Out: County Wrestler All Stars

K. William Boyer

DEVILS LAKE- Congratulations to these area wrestlers who recently competed in Carrington and brought home awards!

Mitchell Gerhardt 5th place

Briar Alberts 3rd

Easton Encinas 4th

Terrance Bjornson 3rd

Tylin Olson 3rd

Cohen L' Heureux 2nd

Tucker Bennett 2nd

Ty Volk 1st

Max Volk 1st

Rustyn Ness 2nd

Aidyn Church 1st

Aiden Stiven 3rd

AJ McLaurin 3rd

Raya Samuelson 5th

Quinton Dahle 3rd

Bryce Alberts 5th

Gage Bundy 1st

Rylan Samuelson 2nd

Chase Weber 4th

Noah Peterson 3rd

Bex Wolf 2nd

K. William Boyer is the Managing Editor of the Devils Lake News Journal. He can be reached at kboyer@gannett.com, or by phone at (701) 662-2127.

Be sure to follow Devils Lake Journal on our twitter page, @devilslakenews, and like us on Facebook!