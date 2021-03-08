VFW Auxiliary keeps busy despite COVID

Tiff Crist

DEVILS LAKE - Members from the VFW Auxiliary of Post 756, Devils Lake have been busy over the past few months, working on many service projects, while practicing Covid safety measures and protocols.

December 2020, some aux members gathered at the VFW Club to make a USA tie blanket for the VA Hospital. Later that day, they spend some time making gift bags for 25 aux members who are no loner able to be as active as they once were. Along with the gift bags, each recipient also received a bag of holiday decorations made by area elementary students, what a great job those kids did! The nice weather in December also gave more time to aux members to ring the bell for the Salvation Army Kettle Drive, along with helping to pass out food boxes with the Farmers to Families food program.

The start of 2021 is looking very bright.

January was a very busy month for member Cheryl Geer. She made many small bags to hold spent shell casings at Veteran’s funerals, which are then given to the family by the Honor Guard. The bags have the VFW Post logo and the Auxiliary name printed on them. Inside the bag are the shell casings and a card explaining the significance of the rifle volley.

Pictured is Aux member Cheryl Geer with here newly created bags. VFW Honor Guard Commander Ed Dosch presents one of these special bags to Patti Kavli who is the niece of John “Jack” Nash, past Commander of VFW Honor Guard for over 20 years.

February is showing to be a busy month for these Aux members as well. They are in full preparation mode for an upcoming District meeting in April, which Post 756 and the Aux are the hosts.

The Aux is hosting a blood drive at the Armory, Devils Lake on March 9th from 12:30-6pm. Appointments are booking fast through Vitalants website. Get your appointment scheduled today.

Friday night suppers have resumed at the VFW Club. The aux helps to serve and also host. We hope to see you there!

St Patrick’s Day, March 17th is Corned Beef and Cabbage. Dennis Riggin is our Master Chef for the evening. There will not be supper on March 19th.

Thank you, Auxiliary members, for your commitment to our Veterans, our Community and each other. Keep up the good work!

