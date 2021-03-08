Community Shout Out: Hoffner earns top honor for customer service

Special to Devils Lake Journal

Keli Hoffner an American Family Insurance agency owner in Devils Lake, has been recognized for providing an outstanding customer experience under the American Star Excellence in Customer Experience Certification Program.

“At American Family, we believe our customers deserve an exceptional experience, day in and day out, and our agency owners are on the front lines, honoring that commitment,” said Ann Hamilton, American Family Insurance customer experience vice president. “Even in 2020, facing a global pandemic and all the challenges that came with it, this select group of agency owners who achieved the American Star Excellence in Customer Experience Certification have, according to their customers, provided the outstanding service that makes them stand out among other insurance providers.”

The service excellence distinction was determined through an evaluation process conducted under guidelines established through the company’s American Star Excellence in Customer Experience Certification Program. The process consists of a customer satisfaction survey which measures customers’ overall experience with their current American Family Insurance agency owner.

Hoffner has been an agency owner for American Family since 1995.

