COVID-19 cases increasing in North Dakota

Mike Stucka

USA TODAY NETWORK

New coronavirus cases increased in 9.4% in North Dakota in the latest week ending Sunday as the state added 582 cases. The previous week had 532 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

North Dakota ranked 43rd among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week the United States added 420,773 reported cases of coronavirus, a decrease of 10.7% from the week before. Across the country, 13 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Within North Dakota, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Divide, Bowman and McHenry counties. Adding the most new cases overall were Cass County, with 125 cases; Ward County, with 66 cases; and Burleigh County, with 64. Weekly case counts rose in 25 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Cass, Ward and Williams counties.

>> See how your community has fared with recent coronavirus cases

Across North Dakota, cases fell in 20 counties, with the best declines in Burleigh, Morton and Grand Forks counties.

In North Dakota, four people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, seven people were reported dead.

A total of 100,391 people in North Dakota have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 1,479 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 28,999,273 people have tested positive and 525,036 people have died.