FEMA PROVIDES AN ADDITIONAL $24 MILLION TO NORTH DAKOTA FOR COVID-19 RESPONSE

DENVER – The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has provided $24 million in additional funding for COVID-19 response efforts in North Dakota. To date, FEMA has provided more than $32 million in Public Assistance funding for COVID-19 response in North Dakota. The assistance was made available under a major disaster declaration issued April 1, 2020.

The $24 million was provided to the North Dakota Department of Public Health and Environment. They utilized materials and contracts to establish and operate a COVID-19 diagnoses - laboratory to assist in the management, control, and reduction of immediate threats to public health and safety. The department also extended their laboratory capacity, increased staffing, purchased laboratory equipment, supplies and software, and leased warehousing facilities.

All work for this project fell between October 1 and December 31, 2020. Funding for this project is authorized under Section 403 of the Robert T. Stafford Act.

FEMA’s Public Assistance Program provides funding for emergency actions undertaken by communities to protect public safety, providing a 75 to 100-percent funding share for eligible costs.

For the COVID-19 response, FEMA has simplified the Public Assistance application and funding process to address the magnitude of this event and to allow local officials to receive eligible funding more quickly. These reimbursements play a critical role as state, local and tribal officials work tirelessly to assist their communities during this response.

Additional information about FEMA’s Public Assistance program can be found at www.fema.gov/assistance/public.

