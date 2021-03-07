Candid Camera: Girls take the court

K. William Boyer and Lori Stubbe

DEVILS LAKE - Community member Lori Stubbe took her phot skills to the next level capturing some incredible shots of the Devils Lake ladies on the court as they made another impressive play on March 2. In the end they took an impressive victory of 84 to 59 over Fargo South.

K. William Boyer is the Managing Editor of the Devils Lake News Journal. He can be reached at kboyer@gannett.com, or by phone at (701) 662-2127.

Be sure to follow Devils Lake Journal on our twitter page, @devilslakenews, and like us on Facebook!