North Dakota Receives $14.4 Million through the WSFR Program

BISMARCK – U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer, who serves as a Senate Environment and Public Works Committee member, has announced the U.S. Department of the Interior’s Fish and Wildlife Service awarded North Dakota Game and Fish two grants totaling $14,446,919 through the Wildlife and Sport Fish Restoration program, which exists to help states properly care for outdoor recreational areas.

“Through the Wildlife and Sport Fish Restoration program, excise taxes our hunters and anglers pay on their equipment returns to North Dakota for research and management of endangered species, maintenance on outdoor access infrastructure, and increased hunter education programs,” Senator Cramer said. “North Dakota has a rich outdoor heritage, and I am glad to see this popular program delivering additional resources to ensure the state can successfully manage and maintain our recreational lands for this generation and future ones.”

The grants award by FWS to North Dakota Game and Fish are as follows:

$9,609,387 through the Pittman-Robertson Wildlife Restoration Act, and

$4,837,532 through the Dingell-Johnson Sport Fish Restoration Act

