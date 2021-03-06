Devil's Lake AJROTC defeats Boonslick AJROTC

Staff Feature

Devil's Lake AJROTC defeated Boonslick AJROTC 724.6 to 386.4 in the National Air Rifle New Shooter League. They currently have a 1 - 3 record. Devil's Lake AJROTC was led by, Devon Carlson who shot a 231.9. The remaining contributing members were James Charboneau, Ethan Desjarlais, and Drevon Anderson. Devil's Lake AJROTC is from Devil's Lake, ND, and is coached by Todd Huderle.

Boonslick AJROTC currently has a 0 - 2 record. Boonslick AJROTC was led by, Hannah Marble who shot a 201.0. The remaining contributing members were Olivia Friedrich, Ghanima Roy, and Todd Straw. Boonslick AJROTC is from Boonville, MO, and is coached by SFC Todd Straw.

Next up Devil's Lake AJROTC will compete against Loveland AJROTC from Loveland, CO. Loveland AJROTC currently has a 1 - 2 record. While Boonslick AJROTC will compete against South Panola AFJROTC from Batesville, MS. South Panola AFJROTC currently has a 0 - 3 record.

These two teams are competing in the National Air Rifle "New Shooter" League. Sponsored by the Orion Scoring System, the league is a national team league exclusive to athletes in their first year of competition. Teams are from high schools and junior rifle clubs throughout the United States. Over 10 weeks each team competes in 7 games. Each week, each team is paired with another team with a near equal skill level.

In each game the teams compete in what is known as a Three-Position Air Rifle match. The match is modeled after Olympic Rifle competitions but adapted to high school age athletes. Each athlete will shoots 10 shots in three different shooting positions, prone, standing, and kneeling. Each shot is worth a maximum of 10.9 points. The sum of points scored in the 30 shots is the athlete's total. The team score is comprised of the best four athletes from each team.

