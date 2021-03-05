Sayler Celebrates 50th Anniversary

Special to Devils Lake Journal

DEVILS LAKE - The children of Leo & Beth (Yri) Sayler happily announce their parents’ upcoming 50th wedding anniversary.

Leo and Beth were married on March 7, 1971 in Leeds, ND. Their love story began when they met in 1968 during their first year at NDSU, where they both graduated in 1972. After graduation they moved to Stanley, ND where Leo was the high school Vo. Ag. instructor and Beth served as the parish worker at the Lutheran Church. The following year, they continued their careers in Rugby, ND where their oldest child was born in 1974.

In 1975, Leo began his several decades long career with the Farm Credit System. Twenty five years later in 2000, Leo and Beth moved to the Devils Lake area from Crookston, MN. And, Leo served as FCS branch manager in Devils Lake until he retired in 2012. As they prepared for retirement, Leo and Beth built a large home on the farmstead where Beth grew up; and 20 years later they continue to live on their “hobby farm” near Minnewaukan.

Their children are Jerry (Paula) Sayler, Jessica (Francisco) Quesada-Sayler, and Jason (Mari) Sayler. Grandchildren are Luke, Sean, Myron, and Ingrid Sayler; and Elisa and Lydia Quesada-Sayler.

Beth is the daughter of Arnold and Vernyll (Moran) Yri of rural Minnewaukan, ND (both deceased). Leo is the son of Orlen Sayler (97 and currently living in Dickinson, ND) and Florence (Aldinger) Sayler (deceased).

Their children and grandchildren wish to congratulate Leo & Beth on their 50th Wedding Anniversary! And, the entire family is looking forward to sharing many more wonderful years in the future!

