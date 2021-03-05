Child Care Aware of N.D. resumes provider training, resource and referral and other services

Heather Steffl

BISMARCK, N.D. – Child Care Aware of North Dakota is resuming services now that administration and operations have temporarily moved to the North Dakota Department of Human Services. CCAoND’s child care resource and referral service, approved training for child care providers, and related quality and consultation services were temporarily disrupted when Lutheran Social Services of North Dakota (LSSND) ceased operations in mid-January.

North Dakota licensed child care providers are required to complete an average of 9-13 hours of approved training annually. CCAoND is the primary source of approved training for North Dakota’s early childhood workforce and the only training vendor in the state that has a mission to develop training specifically for providers. Available training addresses health and safety requirements, child development, child care environments, working with families, professionalism, operating a child care business and other topics.

Child care providers who had licenses due in January or February and needed to meet annual training requirements were able to access training from other approved training sponsors. Information about all approved training is online at www.ndgrowingfutures.org.

Because operations and administration have temporarily shifted to the state agency, CCAoND provider training will now be available at no cost to early childhood service providers through at least June 30, 2021. CCAoND plans to reopen training events on March 1, 2021.

Providers who had registered through LSSND and were participating in CCAoND’s online, self-paced training can continue to work toward completing their online training.

CCAoND offers statewide child care services that are part of the state’s Child Care Development Block Grant program.

CCAoND is currently conducting a market rate survey that will be used by the department’s Economic Assistance Division to set Child Care Assistance Program rates. Providers are encouraged to participate.

Families seeking information and help finding child care can continue to use CCAoND’s online search tool at ndchildcare.org/parents or can speak to a referral specialist by calling 800-997-8515.

