Armstrong secures exemption for North Dakota from Voter Registration Requirement

NORTH DAKOTA – In what is being describe as another success for his state, North Dakota Congressman Kelly Armstrong was successful in getting his amendment adopted to H.R. 1, which allows the state to continue its 70 year practice of not using voter registration if H.R. 1 becomes law.

“North Dakota is a unique state in that we are the only one in the country that does not use voter registration,” Armstrong said. “ I am glad to see my amendment pass that would allow North Dakota to continue our long-standing practice.”

Armstong said his amendment is an example of why local control of election law is the best way to conduct elections. He said no state is the same and a “one-size-fits-all policy” would not work for the states. .

H.R. 1 is a federal overreach to nationalize the election system. The bill is currently under consideration by the U.S. House of Representatives.

According to Armstrong, he said the The For The Politicians Act would gut state voter I.D. laws, codify ballot harvesting, limit free speech, spend taxpayer dollars on political campaigns, and weaken election security against voter fraud.

“I will vote against this legislation,” he said.

Armstrong’s ammendment provides an exemption for states without voter registration from the requirement to implement the practice and allows them to make their own decision on implementing voter registration. North Dakota is the only state in the union that does not have voter registration. North Dakota’s current process of not having voter registration has been in place since 1951. The National Voter Registration Act of 1993 provides an exemption for any state not using voter registration to implement it and this amendment continues that exemption.

