Gas prices have been steadily rising in North Dakota. Here's why.

Devils Lake Journal Staff

Gas prices are rising in North Dakota, a trend that started in mid-February, according to GasBuddy.

The average price per gallon for gasoline in North Dakota was $2.67 as of Thursday morning, 7 cents higher than a week ago and 36 cents higher than a month ago.

The Thursday morning statewide average was 7 cents below the national average.

Why are gas prices rising?

There are multiple factors that go into setting gasoline prices, making it hard to pinpoint a reason for an increase. However, a couple of contributors help explain the recent surge, AAA East Central spokesman Jim Garrity told the Louisville Courier Journal.

Snowstorms in the Gulf Coast shut down refineries, halting 40% of gasoline production last month. Prices of crude oil, which is what gasoline is made from, have also risen $15 since the beginning of the year, he said.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, said, "Gas prices continued to surge last week following cold weather-related shutdowns in Texas, but going forward, the impact from the cold has likely run its course. However, several other factors will rise in their influence on gas prices again, including the fact that gasoline demand continues."

The Devils Lake Journal and the Courier Journal contributed to this report.