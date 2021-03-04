UND to hold special live stream ‘Recognition Event’ for Memorial Stadium

SPECIAL TO DEVILS LAKE JOURNAL

GRAND FORKS -The University of North Dakota will pay tribute to the legacy of Memorial Stadium, and its special place in the hearts of the community, with a live stream “Recognition Event” at 3 p.m., Tuesday, March 9.

The live stream will delve into the stories and history infused within the stone walls of the nearly century-old structure, as well as the stadium’s significance to the University and the exiting vision for UND Athletics that soon will spring from its current location.

A landmark at UND since 1927, the majestic stadium has become structurally unsound in recent years, to the point that it is unsafe for continued use by UND students and staff. Current plans call for the stadium structure to be torn down later this month to eventually make room for a new development.

But before that happens, the University will hold one final hurrah for Ol’ Memorial, including the unveiling of a time capsule, which was discovered recently by a work crew in the stadium’s cornerstone. The capsule is slated to be opened during the Recognition Event to reveal its treasures from a time when Thomas Kane was president of UND.

Also, tune in to learn more about just what made Memorial Stadium a memorial – and to what.

Hear from UND coaches — past and present — alumni and other friends of UND, who’ll share their fondest memories of times spent at the stadium, from the glories of UND victory to the occasional heartbreak and everything in between.

Memorial Stadium was the home of UND Football from its dedication in 1927 to 2000, when it moved into the city-owned Alerus Center. The stadium held its first actual football games in 1928.

Over the years, the stadium grounds also held UND Football practice sessions, UND Track & Field meets, and many other events – such as incoming freshmen class photos; the UND Relay for Life; the North Dakota Boys and Girls State Track Meet; at least one commencement ceremony, in 1930; and the so-called “Malpractice Bowl,” an annual flag football game between the UND Law and Medical schools.

