North Dakota State Fair Foundation Offers Scholarships to High School Graduates

Minot– The North Dakota State Fair Foundation announces the availability of six $1000 scholarships to North Dakota graduating high school seniors.

To be eligible for the scholarship a student must; be a citizen of North Dakota, have plans to enroll in an accredited post-secondary education institution or trade school, have exhibited and/or competed in 4-H and/or FFA at the North Dakota State Fair for a minimum of two years, and have been a member of 4-H or FFA for a minimum of three years.

All applicants meeting the scholarship criteria will be honored as the “North Dakota State Fair Graduating Class of 2021” at a reception during the Fair at which time the names of all candidates will be entered into a random drawing. Six $1000 scholarships will be drawn for and awarded. Students must be present to win. The application deadline is June 15, 2021.

“We want to honor the graduating seniors who have been an ongoing part of the North Dakota State Fair,” said Jerry Iverson, NDSF Foundation Board Member. “We recognize the education, skills, and work-ethic that these young people have developed within 4-H and FFA through competitive experiences at the Fair.”

These six scholarships come in addition to the previously announced scholarships being offered by Hess Corporation through the North Dakota State Fair Foundation. The deadline for those applications is March 15, 2021.

All scholarship applications can be found on the North Dakota State Fair Foundation website, www.ndstatefairfoundation.com.

The North Dakota State Fair Foundation exists to develop lifelong relationships with donors to secure philanthropic gifts that will preserve and enhance the North Dakota State Fair, and all that it encompasses, for posterity. The 2021 North Dakota State Fair is July 23-31.

