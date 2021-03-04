Spring commencement at NDSU to be in-person event

Brynn Rawlings

DEVILS LAKE- North Dakota State University’s spring commencement ceremonies will be an in-person event on Saturday, May 15, at the Fargodome.

The 10 a.m. ceremony will include the College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences; College of Engineering; College of Human Sciences and Education; and College of Interdisciplinary Studies.

The 2 p.m. ceremony will include the College of Agriculture, Food Systems and Natural Resources; College of Business; College of Health Professions; and College of Science and Mathematics.

According to Jackie Schluchter, associate registrar, adjustments have been made for the health and safety of students, their families and the NDSU community.

“We are working closely with the venue to adjust seating arrangements and ceremony elements,” Schluchter said. “The spirit of the ceremony will remain intact, but logistical details will be altered from our previous ceremonies.”

Students will receive notice of the adjusted format with these additional guidelines:

• Face coverings are mandatory for all participants and guests. Venue social distancing guidelines also will be followed.

• Students are limited to four guests. Each guest will be required to present a ticket upon entry. Further details on the ticketing process and how to obtain tickets will be announced.

• Students must RSVP for the ceremony and pick up a participation card.

• Doctoral students will not be hooded on stage – they must wear their hoods to the ceremony.

The ceremony will be streamed online for individuals who are unable to attend, but wish to celebrate the accomplishments of the graduating students.

K. William Boyer is the Managing Editor of the Devils Lake News Journal. He can be reached at kboyer@gannett.com, or by phone at (701) 662-2127.

Be sure to follow Devils Lake Journal on our twitter page, @devilslakenews, and like us on Facebook!