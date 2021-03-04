Safety Awards Program, Call for Nominations
BISMARCK - The North Dakota Safety Council's awards program honors member companies with outstanding safety programs; employees and instructors who make safety a top priority; and individuals who have gone above and beyond to improve safety in their workplaces and the communities they serve. All achievements, instruction and life-saving acts must have occurred between January 1 and December 31, 2020.
Applications and nominations are now being accepted in the following categories:
- Workplace Safety Merit Award
- Outstanding Safety Instructor
- Safe Driver Award - Division 1 & 2
- Star Driver Award - Division 1 & 2
- Community Advancement Award
- Safety Improvement Award
- Safety Management Excellence Award
- Lifesaver Award
- Duane Kuehn Outstanding Safety Professional
The deadline to apply or nominate is Friday, March 12. There is no fee to apply. Winners will be announced in mid-to late April. All award criteria and online applications can be found at www.ndsc.org/awards.
K. William Boyer is the Managing Editor of the Devils Lake News Journal. He can be reached at kboyer@gannett.com, or by phone at (701) 662-2127.
Be sure to follow Devils Lake Journal on our twitter page, @devilslakenews, and like us on Facebook!