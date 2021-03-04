Safety Awards Program, Call for Nominations

Special To Devils Lake Journal

BISMARCK - The North Dakota Safety Council's awards program honors member companies with outstanding safety programs; employees and instructors who make safety a top priority; and individuals who have gone above and beyond to improve safety in their workplaces and the communities they serve. All achievements, instruction and life-saving acts must have occurred between January 1 and December 31, 2020.

Applications and nominations are now being accepted in the following categories:

Workplace Safety Merit Award

Outstanding Safety Instructor

Safe Driver Award - Division 1 & 2

Star Driver Award - Division 1 & 2

Community Advancement Award

Safety Improvement Award

Safety Management Excellence Award

Lifesaver Award

Duane Kuehn Outstanding Safety Professional

The deadline to apply or nominate is Friday, March 12. There is no fee to apply. Winners will be announced in mid-to late April. All award criteria and online applications can be found at www.ndsc.org/awards.

K. William Boyer is the Managing Editor of the Devils Lake News Journal. He can be reached at kboyer@gannett.com, or by phone at (701) 662-2127.

