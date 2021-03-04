SUBSCRIBE NOW
Safety Awards Program, Call for Nominations

Special To Devils Lake Journal

BISMARCK - The North Dakota Safety Council's awards program honors member companies with outstanding safety programs; employees and instructors who make safety a top priority; and individuals who have gone above and beyond to improve safety in their workplaces and the communities they serve. All achievements, instruction and life-saving acts must have occurred between January 1 and December 31, 2020.

Applications and nominations are now being accepted in the following categories:

  • Workplace Safety Merit Award
  • Outstanding Safety Instructor
  • Safe Driver Award - Division 1 & 2
  • Star Driver Award - Division 1 & 2
  • Community Advancement Award
  • Safety Improvement Award
  • Safety Management Excellence Award
  • Lifesaver Award
  • Duane Kuehn Outstanding Safety Professional

The deadline to apply or nominate is Friday, March 12. There is no fee to apply. Winners will be announced in mid-to late April. All award criteria and online applications can be found at www.ndsc.org/awards.

K. William Boyer is the Managing Editor of the Devils Lake News Journal. He can be reached at kboyer@gannett.com, or by phone at (701) 662-2127.  

