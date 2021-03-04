Frost Fire Park to Host First Snow Scramble

SPECIAL TO DEVILS LAKE JOURNAL

WALHALLA – Frost Fire Park in northeast North Dakota is partnering with the Pembina Gorge Dirt Riders to host a first-of-its-kind-event – a hare scramble at a ski resort while the mountain is still packed with snow. The Snow Scramble is set for 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 20.

A hare scramble is a race format for motorcycles. In order to participate effectively on the courses, riders will need to use studded tires for the snow. No threaded screws are allowed to be sticking out of the tire – just the stud is allowed to stick out. Screw in studs only. Most participants will use Kold Kutter track/tire traction screws.

Event organizers say the courses they are creating will be extremely challenging for competitors and entertaining for spectators to watch.

“We think this is something new – I have never heard of a ski resort having a hare scramble in the winter,” said Dustin Gorder, event co-organizer and Pembina Gorge Foundation board member. “We’re excited to have something unique that can draw riders and participants from surrounding states to enjoy what the Pembina Gorge in North Dakota has to offer.”

What makes this different? No other events pair a racing bike on the hard packed snow of a ski hill. Studs are required or the motorcycles won’t get very far in the course.

“This event won’t be for the weak of heart!” said Randy Bata, event co-organizer, and member of the Pembina Gorge Foundation and Pembina Gorge Dirt Riders. “This will be quite challenging with jumps and obstacles. It’s going to be interesting because the snow conditions could change between the beginning of the course and the end.”

One unique feature of the event is that the chairlift at Frost Fire Park will be open and accessible to spectators, allowing people to enjoy the races from above. As much of the course as possible will be visible from the chair lift and from the lodge. The lodge will be the checkpoint for timing purposes. One of the courses will go under the chairlift, giving people a bird’s eye view of the action.

“This is a great way to get people out in the spring and try something different – riding in the snow,” said Ricky Peterson, co-founder of the Pembina Gorge Dirt Riders. “It’s going to be a cool event – I love any excuse to get to another motorcycle event and to spend time at Frost Fire.”

Frequently Asked Questions:

What do the Classes A, B and C mean?

“Open” means any size bike goes, from a 125cc to 500cc (engine size). Class A, B, and C have to do with experience levels – Class A is the most advanced riders, Class B is intermediate, and Class C is beginner riders.

What is Hare Scramble?

A hare scramble is a timed off road motorcycle race, consists of off road and trail riding on a closed course. This event will have the women’s class and the C class complete as many laps as they can in one hour. A and B class will do as many laps as they can in 2 hours. The A course for the 2-hour race is going to be more difficult than the beginner course. The event will have a few different sections that beginners will not race through.

Schedule of Events:

Sign Up:

Early sign-up is March 19 at the Frost Fire Park lodge, 4 – 9 p.m. or sign up on race day, March 20 at 8 a.m.

Sat. March 20th, 10 a.m. race time

Open A class

Open B class

Open C class

Senior (50+) class

Women's class

Hare Scramble format

A, B, Senior 2 hours

C and Women - 1 Hour

Entry Fees

A, B, Senior $50

C and Women $35

Spectators $10

*Extra charge at the gate of $15 for a chairlift pass

Frost Fire Park is located seven miles west of scenic Walhalla, N.D. at 11950 County Road 55, in the Rendezvous Region of northeast North Dakota. Frost Fire Park is located in Cavalier County.

for more information check our their website: http://www.frostfirepark.org/

K. William Boyer is the Managing Editor of the Devils Lake News Journal. He can be reached at kboyer@gannett.com, or by phone at (701) 662-2127.

Be sure to follow Devils Lake Journal on our twitter page, @devilslakenews, and like us on Facebook!