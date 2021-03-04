Canola Getting it Right Production Update Set for March 16

Hans Kandel

Producers and crop advisers will have an opportunity to learn more about canola production during the Getting it Right in Canola Production online conference that North Dakota State University Extension, with support from the Northern Canola Growers Association, is holding from 8:30 a.m. to noon Tuesday, March 16.

Canola is a major oil crop in the northern Great Plains, particularly in North Dakota. In 2020, North Dakota accounted for nearly 1.5 million harvested acres, approximately 83% of all acres harvested in the U.S., according to Hans Kandel, Extension agronomist for broadleaf crops and co-organizer of the conference.

“Canola production involves many management decisions, and new research-based information is made available regularly,” says Sam Markell, Extension plant pathologist. “Our goal is to provide results to producers that they can consider when making the best management decisions for their farm.”

This educational event will provide recommendations to help producers with canola production decisions for the 2021 growing season.

Topics that will be covered and speakers are:

Canola variety considerations and plant development - Kandel

Plant establishment - Bryan Hanson, research agronomist, NDSU Langdon Research Extension Center, and Greg Endres, NDSU Extension cropping systems specialist

Plant nutrition - Dave Franzen, NDSU Extension soil science specialist

Northern Canola Growers Association Report - Barry Coleman, association executive director

Market update - Ray Albrecht, Cargill

Weed management update - Brian Jenks, NDSU weed scientist, North Central Research Extension Center

Clubroot, blackleg and sclerotinia management - Markell

Insect management - Janet Knodel, NDSU Extension entomologist

Attendees also will receive a list of several pertinent Extension canola production resources as reference materials.

The program is free of charge but preregistration is required. Visit https://www.ag.ndsu.edu/carringtonrec/events. Those who preregister will receive emailed instructions on how to participate in the meeting.

The presentations will be recorded and archived. Certified crop adviser continuing education credits will be available for meeting participants.

