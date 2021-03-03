School Bus Rollover in Churchs Ferry

CHURCHS FERRY - A 2022 Thomas School Bus driven by Torondo Watson of North Carolina traveling westbound on Highway 2 near mile marker 250 1 mile south of Churchs Ferry was involved in a single car accident resulting in one injury.

According to the police report, Watson was delivering brand new school bus to a school in Canada and there were no other occupants. Watson fell asleep while driving, ran off the road to the right, corrected left and came across both lanes of traffic and running off the road to the left, over corrected to the right, the bus spun 180 degrees and took the north ditch tripping and rolling several times. The bus came to final rest in the north ditch facing east.

The driver sustained minor injury and was transported by Leeds Ambulance to CHI St. Alexius in Devils Lake.

