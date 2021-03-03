Ransom County Wins NDSU Little I Junior 4-H Crop Judging Contest

Dean Aakre

DEVILS LAKE - The team from Ransom County placed first in the North Dakota State University Little I virtual 4-H junior crop judging contest.

Team scores are determined by adding the top three individual scores of participants from a county team. The top three Ransom County team members are Charlie Dagman of Enderlin, Luke Schwab of Englevale and Cody Freeberg of Lisbon. Ransom County was well represented with seven additional participants. The team is coached by 4-H volunteers Jerome Freeberg and Travis Dagman.

Charlie Dagman placed first in individual completion, followed by Tucker Stover from the Grand Forks County team and Brendan Haakenson representing Mountrail County.

The Grand Forks team placed second. Team members are Tucker Stover, Phoebe Stover and Lyla Stover of Larimore. The team is coached by 4-H volunteer Tyler Stover and Extension agent MaKayla Fleming.

The Ward County team of Abby Finke and Lily Schepp of Berthold and Daylon Yanish of Carpio placed third. The Ward County team had five participants. The team is coached by 4-H volunteer Kelly Finke and Extension agent Emily Burkett.

Placing fourth was the team from Cass County. Team members are Lizzie Cook of Davenport, and Deegan Hahn and Haakon Kvamme of Kindred. The team is coached by Extension agent Kyle Aasand.

Thirty youth from eight counties participated in the virtual Little I junior 4-H crop judging contest. The contest consisted of classes of four pans each of hard red spring wheat (HRSW), barley and oats. Additional classes included identification factors that keep a pan of HRSW out of the U.S. No. 1 grade market, a paper class in which participants determined the market grade based on listed factor, and identification of 10 each of insects, equipment/machinery, weed seeds and weed plants.

K. William Boyer is the Managing Editor of the Devils Lake News Journal. He can be reached at kboyer@gannett.com, or by phone at (701) 662-2127.

Be sure to follow Devils Lake Journal on our twitter page, @devilslakenews, and like us on Facebook!