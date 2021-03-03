MiSU and DCB Sign Nurse Program Articulation Agreement

Paige Baade

Bottineau– Dakota College at Bottineau and Minot State University (MiSU) recently signed an Articulation Agreement, which formally recognizes their commitment to working together to provide educational opportunities for the students of their institutions.

The purpose of this agreement is to enable students who have earned their Associate of Applied Science Degree (AAS) in Nursing from Dakota College at Bottineau to transfer to Minot State University and enter the Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) completion program. This agreement applies an understanding that courses taken at Dakota College are considered equally transferable to MiSU’s BSN completion program and the North Dakota University System general education requirements.

Nicole Burke, BSN RN DCB in Minot Nursing Site Manager and Melissa Fettig MSN RN MiSU Department of Nursing Assistant Professor collaborated on the general education requirements applying all of the logistics to the BSN classes. Working with the same goal in mind, they agree the articulation agreement between Dakota College and MiSU has several advantages for the students. The agreement matches coursework between the schools allowing a smooth transition from one campus to the other, minimizing the duplication of coursework. Nicole and Melissa speak from experience when they indicate this Articulation Agreement will provide a piece of mind for students knowing those courses will transfer for credit to MiSU.

Students may apply to MiSU and the BSN completion program as early as spring of the final semester while enrolled in the Dakota College AAS nursing program. Conditional MiSU BSN completion program acceptance will be granted until the nursing degree has been posted.

