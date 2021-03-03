Happy Birthday Scouts – Blue & Gold Banquet

DEVILS LAKE -Devils Lake Cub Scout Pack 3028 celebrated the 111th Birthday of the Boy Scouts of America (BSA) last month. Approximately 25 scouts plus parents or adult attended the event in the Old Post Office Museum. The event is a recognition of scouts and parent volunteers, scout achievements and the birthday party for the Boy Scouts of America (BSA).

Scouts were awarded various belt loops in their dens. These loops signify badge achievements in a variety of activities including outdoor activities, safety exercises, building and leadership projects.

One highlight of the night was the Arrow of Light Ceremony for Scout Ethan Yanish. In this candle lighting ceremony, Ethan is recognized for his work as a scout, advancing through the various dens. Ethan moves from rank of Webelo to the next level, Boy Scouts.

A special thanks to The Devils Lake VFW Post 24. Their financial contribution to the pack has allowed for purchasing of belt loops and badges of advancement for the scouts. Post 24 Commander Wes Widmer is pictured with Cub Master Courtney Holden and Committee Chair Brad Bergeron.

Thanks as well to Devils Lake American Legion Post 24 and The Disabled American Veterans. Their financial contribution will buy scout uniforms for years to come. Post 24 Vice Commander Jim Moe is pictured with Scout Master Courtney Holden and Committee Chair Brad Bergeron.

Pack 28 of Devils Lake would like to thank the staff of the Lake Region Heritage Center including Director Lisa Crosby for their generous use of space this year. The Scouts have been meeting at the center a couple times per month since last fall. Without this meeting space, Scouts would find it challenging to meet and complete badge achievements.

