What’s on the shelf at Lake Region Library?

Lake Region Library

DEVILS LAKE-The Lake Region Public Library will be reading I Am Malala for their February read with book discussion on March 3 via Zoom. For our March Book club we will be reading Between the World and Me by Ta-Nehisi Coates. Please see library staff for books and details. Also new book displays honoring Black History Month, All You Need is Love and a Good Book, and Love Gone Wrong.

Dark Sky by C.J. Box (Adult Fiction). The governor of Wyoming gives Joe the thankless assignment of taking a tech baron on an elk hunting trip. Unbeknownst to them, as they trek further into the wilderness, a manhunter is hot on their heels. Finding himself without a weapon, a horse, or a way to communicate, Joe must rely on his wits and his knowledge of the outdoors to protect himself and his charge. Meanwhile, when Joe's closest friend Nate Romanowski and his own daughter Sheridan learn of the threat to his life, they follow him into the woods to try and rescue him before it's too late.

The Affair by Danielle Steel (Adult Fiction). When Rose McCarthy’s staff at Mode magazine pitches a cover shoot with Hollywood’s hottest young actress, the actress’s sizzling affair with a bestselling French author is exposed. The author happens to be Rose’s son-in-law, which creates a painful dilemma for her. Her daughter Nadia, a talented interior designer, has been struggling to hold her marriage together, and conceal the truth from their young daughters, her family, and the world. But Nicolas, her straying husband, is blinded by passion for a younger woman, and not only that, she is pregnant with his child.

Later by Stephen King (Adult Fiction). The son of a struggling single mother, Jamie Conklin just wants an ordinary childhood. But Jamie is no ordinary child. Born with an unnatural ability his mom urges him to keep secret, Jamie can see what no one else can see and learn what no one else can learn. But the cost of using this ability is higher than Jamie can imagine - as he discovers when an NYPD detective draws him into the pursuit of a killer who has threatened to strike from beyond the grave. LATER is Stephen King at his finest, a terrifying and touching story of innocence lost and the trials that test our sense of right and wrong.

The Burning Girls by C.J. Tudor (Adult Fiction). Welcome to Chapel Croft. Five hundred years ago, eight protestant martyrs were burned at the stake here. Thirty years ago, two teenage girls disappeared without a trace. And two months ago, the vicar of the local parish killed himself. Reverend Jack Brooks, a single parent with a fourteen-year-old daughter and a heavy conscience, arrives in the village hoping to make a fresh start and find some peace. Instead, Jack finds a town mired in secrecy and a strange welcome package: an old exorcism kit and a note quoting scripture. "But there is nothing covered up that will not be revealed and hidden that will not be known."

Sally Ride by Atia Abawi (Juvenile Non-Fiction). As the first American woman in space, Sally Ride broke barriers and made her dreams come true. But she wanted to do even more! After leaving NASA, she created science and engineering programs that would help other girls and women make their dreams come true as well.

The Only by Christina Applegate (Juvenile Fiction). In the beginning, Byx’s original quest was to discover if there were more of her kind, or if she was destined to become an endling, the last dairne alive. She did indeed find more dairnes, and along the way she also created allies among other creatures in her world, including humans, felivets, raptidons, and wobbyks. But Byx and her new friends soon learned that it wasn’t just dairnes in jeopardy of extinction, but that everyone was at risk. With the world in unprecedented danger, Byx must rally creatures of all kinds to lead a revolution.

For a full list of all new items, stop by the library and check out our displays. Check out our website: devilslakendlibrary.com

Storytime is returning to the Lake Region Public Library. We are starting out small by limiting the size to four family groups. Registration is required. Please call LaVae Haaland at 662-2220 or e-mailing her at lrpl.LaVae@gmail.com

Tuesday@11:30 am

Wednesday@ 9:30 am

Thursday @1:00pm

Any questions regarding this press release should be directed to Celeste Ertelt, Assistant Library Director. 701-662-2220

NEXT LIBRARY BOARD MEETING:

The next regular meeting of the Devils Lake Library Board will be at 10:00 a.m., Monday, March 8 at the library or via Zoom. Anyone interested in attending, please contact the Library Director via e-mail at lakeregionpl@gmail.com

K. William Boyer is the Managing Editor of the Devils Lake News Journal. He can be reached at kboyer@gannett.com, or by phone at (701) 662-2127.

Be sure to follow Devils Lake Journal on our twitter page, @devilslakenews, and like us on Facebook!