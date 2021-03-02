NPS Awards $1.1 Million for State, Tribal Preservation Efforts in North Dakota

Staff Feature

DEVILS LAKE- U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer (R-ND) announced the National Parks Service (NPS) awarded five grants in North Dakota totaling $1,150,389 for state and tribal preservation.

The State of North Dakota received $787,991 to fund and support preservation programs and efforts, and four tribes in North Dakota also received funds, including:

$103,609 to Standing Rock Sioux Tribe,

$95,396 to Three Affiliated Tribes of the Fort Berthold Reservation,

$84,825 to Spirit Lake Tribe of Fort Totten, and

$78,595 to Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa.

These tribal grants are designated to be used for tribal preservation programs, assistance in the preservation of cultural heritage, and promotion of the protection of historically significant sites.

