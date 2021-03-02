NDTC Awards Donations to St. Joseph’s School & Senior Meals & Services

Tammy Reirson

Devils Lake- NDTC recently made donations to St. Joseph’s School and to Senior Meals and Services. St. Joseph’s School will use the award toward their new school addition, while Senior Meals and Services will use the funds to help replace their existing phone system.

Donations such as the these are made every month from the NDTC Dollars in Motion program. NDTC has historically supported programs and projects that encourage youth, enhance communities and promote education.

To request an application from the NDTC Dollars in Motion program contact NDTC at 701-662-1100 or online at https://www.gondtc.com/dollars-in-motion. Together we can make a difference for the people in our communities.

K. William Boyer is the Managing Editor of the Devils Lake News Journal. He can be reached at kboyer@gannett.com, or by phone at (701) 662-2127.

Be sure to follow Devils Lake Journal on our twitter page, @devilslakenews, and like us on Facebook!