Lake Region Wintery Bliss

K. William Boyer and Erin Wood

DEVILS LAKE- In the midst of Devils Lake’s snowfall last week, LRSC staff member Erin Wood caught some pics of the snowy wonderland outside of the local community college that captured the beauty of not only the college, but the community, earning her not only a featured spot as a candid camera moment but a community shout out as well. GREAT JOB ERIN!

K. William Boyer is the Managing Editor of the Devils Lake News Journal. He can be reached at kboyer@gannett.com, or by phone at (701) 662-2127.

Be sure to follow Devils Lake Journal on our twitter page, @devilslakenews, and like us on Facebook!