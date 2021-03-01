NDSU RN to BSN program available 100 percent online

Brynn Rawlings

Fargo, N.D., March 1 – North Dakota State University’s RN to BSN program is now available completely online, making it possible for nurses with associate degrees to work full-time or part-time while seeking a bachelor’s degree in nursing.

There are no application fees for Fall 2021.

“The pandemic has underscored the importance of nurses to the healthcare team,” said Carla Gross, associate dean of the NDSU School of Nursing. “While we also offer on-campus options for pre-licensure BSN students, this program serves professionals who are already working and want to advance their nursing careers.”

NDSU’s online RN to BSN program also helps those completing their associate degree in nursing seamlessly enter into a program that will further advance their career options.

The courses in NDSU’s 100 percent online RN to BSN program build on knowledge that nurses with associate degrees have already gained in their current positions and in their associate degree education, without repeating content from their previous nursing program.

NDSU’s online program was named second in the U.S. by BestColleges.com in 2020.

Tanya Halvorson is a recent graduate of the program. “Hearing other nurses voice their opinions, thoughts, inspirations and goals was empowering. The insight of others has been beneficial for both my professional practice and personal life.”

After completing one semester in the online NDSU RN to BSN program, eligible students who meet criteria can receive up to 25 competency credits at no cost. In addition, eligible students who meet criteria may pursue a direct admission option to the NDSU online RN to BSN program when they complete their associate degree in nursing.

Current NDSU online RN to BSN student Holly Hedlund said the program has already had an impact in her career. “Day one (of the immersion) helped to re-inspire the role I can fill in my current position. This inspiration led me to apply for a leadership position in my department,” said Hedlund.

Nurses interested in the program receive personalized advising from an NDSU nursing faculty member.

“Flexibility is key for students balancing jobs, family and other commitments. This program includes online courses and virtual immersions to provide quality education as those enrolled fulfill multiple roles in their busy lives,” said Holly L. Sandhurst, director of the online RN to BSN program.

An agreement between NDSU and NDSCS also allows students in their two-year program at NDSCS to make a seamless transition to NDSU to pursue their four-year degree. In-state transfer allows students to seamlessly move within the North Dakota University System to advance their nursing careers.

Learn more at ndsu.edu/nursing/degrees/rn_to_bsn_track/.

The NDSU School of Nursing in the College of Health Professions provides bachelor’s and graduate nursing education. Programs are available for part- and full-time students, working professionals and those seeking online educational opportunities.

