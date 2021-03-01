Local foods community conversations slated March 6

BISMARCK – The North Dakota Department of Agriculture will host Local Foods Community Conversations virtually on Saturday, March 6, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. CST. The virtual conversations will take the place of the annual in-person local foods conference this year.

“Past conference attendees have told us that the connections they make and the ideas they share are some of the most important parts of attending our annual local foods conference,” Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said. “We know it is not the same as being in person and something is lost but we are creating a virtual space for those conversations to happen.”

Local Foods Community Conversations will be participant-led conversations around topics of importance to the local foods community and include: marketing in 2021, improving soil health, an overview of the updated North Dakota Local Foods Map and more.

The virtual conversations are free to attend but pre-registration is required. For more information or to register, visit https://www.nd.gov/ndda/local-foods-community-conversations.

K. William Boyer is the Managing Editor of the Devils Lake News Journal. He can be reached at kboyer@gannett.com, or by phone at (701) 662-2127.

Be sure to follow Devils Lake Journal on our twitter page, @devilslakenews, and like us on Facebook!