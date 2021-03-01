Lake Region District Health Unit: MARCH COVID-19 VACCINATION CLINICS

DEVILS LAKE - Get your COVID-19 shot this month at the Memorial Gymnasium this month! Masks are required!

For those who need their 2nd doses of vaccinces, you can get your shot on March 3rd, 10th & 24th from 1:00-3:00 PM. Doors will open at 12:45. These days are reserved for 2nd dose vaccines only.

Anyone 16 & Over who has not gotten as shot yet and would like to get one can get a shot on March 4th, 11th, 18th & 25th from 10:00-3:00 (or before 3:00 if vaccine runs out.) Doors will open at 9:45. 2nd doses will be given on these days if time allows.

No calls for appointments will be accepted. This is a first come first serve basis.

*Moderna requires a 28 day minimum between the 1st and 2nd dose.

*Pfizer requires a 21 day minimum between the 1st and 2nd dose.

