Community Shout Out: Hannah Vaagen and Voices of Democracy

DEVILS LAKE - DLHS student Hannah Vaagen competed in the Voices of Democracy essay contest in late October 2020. She took first at our local level and went on to districts. She swept the districts and was sent to state. Hannah Vaagen won state and is currently awaiting to hear about nationals. During a normal year this would entail a trip to D.C.; however, this year no trips but still an opportunity to win $10,000 scholarship.

Congratulations to you Hannah!

