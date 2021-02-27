Concert for a Cause Featuring Vertical Worship

SPECIAL TO DEVILS LAKE JOURNAL

Join us for a night of worship with Red River Youth for Christ and Vertical Worship. November 12th Youth for Christ will be hosting our annual fundraiser event, Concert for a Cause, at Bethel Church in Fargo. This family-friendly event will be an amazing night of worship and a taste of what God is doing in the lives of some amazing teens in our Fargo-Moorhead community. The event will be from 6:40-8:40 PM, with doors opening at 6:00 PM. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, October 14th at 9:00 AM. There will be a private virtual ticket option as well as the in person ticket option. Seating will be limited to 250 due to COVID and North Dakota being yellow or at moderate level. Should we move into green or low level, more tickets may be made available.

Wearing a mask is strongly recommended until seated and socially distanced. North Dakota COVID guidelines will be followed. General admission tickets are $25 each. Special thanks to our presenting sponsors Hanson-Runsvold Funeral Home, Eid-Co Homes, Goldmark, and Matthew DeVries from Edward Jones. More information about this event, Vertical Worship, and tickets can be found at www.redriveryfc.com. It is going to be a wonderful family event you won’t want to miss!

Based in Chicago, Vertical Worship is a collective of worship leaders & songwriters spanning multiple campuses at Harvest Bible Chapel. Their songs include the powerful song and radio hit “Yes I Will,” as well as popular songs worship songs “Open Up the Heavens,” “Spirit of the Living God,” and “Exalted Over All.” Their latest release is “Grace Is On Our Side” which features the songs “Faithful Now” and “Over and Over” among others. Vertical Worship aims to serve the global church with worship songs, worship leader training and encourage believers everywhere to hold on to hope just as the lyric of “Faithful Now” proclaims ‘You were faithful then, You’ll be faithful now.’ We cannot wait to host them right here in Fargo.

Red River Youth for Christ is a relational ministry that has been serving youth of the Red River Valley for 40+ years. We want every teenager to have the opportunity to be in authentic Christ sharing relationship with an adult. Whether in the West Central Regional Juvenile Center or in the local alternative schools, staff and volunteers are continually building relationships with 11-19 year olds and walking through the trials of life together. For more information visit our website at www.redriveryfc.com.

By attending this event, you have the opportunity to experience a great concert, support a terrific local non-profit, and hear stories from youth in our community

