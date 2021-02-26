Kiwanis Club Donates to Hope Center

Tammy Reierson

Devils Lake – The Kiwanis Club of Devils Lake recently made donations to the Devils Lake Hope Center and Lake Region Community Shelter. The Hope Center is a food pantry distribution center serving the needs of individuals in the Devils Lake Community. Lake Region Community Shelter offers temporary housing and shelter for homeless individuals.

The Devils Lake Kiwanis Club, organized in 1921, has historically provided time and financial contributions to local worthy area projects with emphasis on youth, education and community betterment.

Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to changing the world one child and one community at a time. Kiwanis meet at noon each Tuesday at the White House Café. New members are welcome.

