DEVILS LAKE – Humanities North Dakota enters the second half of its GameChanger Virtual Event Series. Gathering some of the nation’s most respected thinkers from across the political spectrum, the GameChanger Event Series aims to explore the critical issues facing our democracy.

As Brenna Gerhardt, Executive Director of Humanities North Dakota has stated, “The events leading up to and following the 2020 election demonstrate that American democracy is both fragile and dependent upon the active engagement of thoughtful and informed citizens. We must listen to and debate with each other in good faith as we seek solutions to critical issues, understand the legal framework created by the Constitution, uphold the freedoms protected in the Bill of Rights, and take action to restore American leadership and competitiveness in a global context.”

To join the conversation and participate in civic renewal, visit GameChangerND.com. All the events in the GameChanger virtual event series are free and open to all. Learn more at www.gamechangernd.com.

March 4 – Does Social Unrest Help or Hurt Our Democracy? with Deva R. Woodly, author of The Politics of Common Sense: How Social Movements Use Public Discourse to Change Politics and Win Acceptance

March 25 – What Does the Declaration of Independence Mean Today? with Danielle Allen, James Bryant Conant University Professor at Harvard University and Director of Harvard’s Edmond J. Safra Center for Ethics

April 8 – How Do We Heal Our Republic? with Peter Wehner, Vice President and Senior Fellow at the Ethics and Public Policy Center

