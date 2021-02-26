U.S. Attorney Wrigley Announces a Fargo Man Sentenced for Civil Disorder during the May 30, 2020, Fargo Riots

Fargo - U.S. District Court Chief Judge Peter D. Welte sentenced Abdimanan Bana Habib, age 21 of Fargo, ND, to four months incarceration followed by three years of supervised released for the charge of Civil Disorder, 18 USC 231(a)(3). Judge Welte also ordered Habib to pay $2,500 in restitution.

On May 30, 2020, Habib participated in riots that erupted in Fargo following George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis. What started as peaceful protests in Fargo turned violent when rioters, including Habib, broke into several Fargo businesses and buildings, including JL Beers, Vinyl Taco, and the Exchange Building. In several instances, Habib is seen on video throwing what appeared to be rocks or debris toward police officers. Habib was also seen on video trying to ignite what appeared to be a bottle containing alcohol (aka: Molotov Cocktail), but was unsuccessful in doing so.

“The defendant crossed a line when he resorted to violence and destruction,” said United States Attorney Drew Wrigley, “and his choice left him wrapped in a federal indictment for his conduct that further elevated a riot that caused property damage and was a threat to human life.”

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Fargo Police Department, and is being prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s office, with Assistant United States Attorney Alex Stock assigned to the case.

