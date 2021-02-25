ND Soybean Council Seeks Soybean Farmers Interested in United Soybean Board Nomination

SPECIAL TO DEVILS LAKE JOURNAL

DEVILS LAKE – North Dakota soybean producers are represented on the national United Soybean Board by four North Dakota farmer-leaders. The North Dakota Soybean Council (NDSC) is currently seeking soybean farmers interested in filling one of North Dakota’s director positions with the United Soybean Board (USB).

All checkoff paying soybean producers in North Dakota are eligible to apply. To be considered for the national leadership position, farmers must complete the required nomination form and "Agreement to Serve" statement and submit both to the NDSC office by Friday, March 19, 2021.

This position is open to all individuals without regard to race, color, national origin, gender, religion, age, disability, sexual orientation, marital or family status, political beliefs, parental status, or protected genetic information.

The farmer-directors of USB oversee the investments of the soy checkoff to maximize profit opportunities for all U.S. soybean farmers. For more information about USB, visit their website at unitedsoybean.org.

To download the nomination form and "Agreement to Serve," visit website: www.bit.ly/USBnd21

Questions can be directed to Stephanie Sinner, executive director of the North Dakota Soybean Council by phone at (701) 566-9300, or by email at ssinner@ndsoybean.org.

K. William Boyer is the Managing Editor of the Devils Lake News Journal. He can be reached at kboyer@gannett.com, or by phone at (701) 662-2127.

