TSA seeks to hire airport security screening officers at ND airports

SPECIAL TO DEVILS LAKE JOURNAL

BISMARCK, North Dakota – The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is launching recruitment efforts nationwide to fill over 6,000 Transportation Security Officer (TSO) positions by summer 2021. Locally, TSA is looking to fill positions at airports throughout North Dakota, including Hector International Airport in Fargo and Bismarck Airport, as well as airports in Dickinson, Devils Lake, Grand Forks, Jamestown, Minot, and Williston.

“TSOs are a critical first line defense in securing our nation’s commercial air transportation system,” said Melanie Harvey, acting Executive Assistant Administrator for TSA’s Security Operations. “Each day, our officers screen hundreds of thousands of airline travelers ensuring they arrive at their destinations safely. We expect to screen a higher number of travelers regularly by the summer months and will need additional officers to support our critical mission.”

Based on anticipated seasonal travel trends in the months ahead and the progress of COVID-19 vaccinations for the general public, TSA has launched national efforts to recruit new employees in support of screening operations at approximately 430 airports nationwide. Targeted recruitment, virtual job fairs, and opportunities in dozens of cities have already been announced for individuals seeking part-time and full-time opportunities.

Benefits include paid training, annual and sick leave, health care plans for full- and part-time employees and a generous retirement plan. TSA is committed to a diverse, equitable, and inclusive work environment and encourages individuals of all backgrounds to apply, including military veterans and persons with disabilities. Starting pay is $18.65 per hour in Fargo and $18.98 in Bismarck, with opportunities for pay increases after six months.

TSA seeks those who want to take the initial step into a rewarding federal career and support TSA’s critical mission of protecting our nation’s transportation systems. For more information on the duties, of a TSO and to learn a little more about TSA’s mission, a video titled “Day in the Life of a TSO” is available. To view open positions for TSOs around the country, visit TSA.gov/TSO. Apply for local positions here. The deadline to apply is Monday, March 1.

