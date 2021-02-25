Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over begins March 1

Staff Feature

Devils Lake, ND- Alcohol and drug-related motor vehicle crashes, fatalities and arrests for driving under the influence are 100% preventable, yet 42% of motor vehicle fatalities in 2019 were alcohol-involved.

To save lives and remove impaired drivers from the road, law enforcement across the state will have extra patrols for Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over, from March 1 through March 31.

Many lives would be saved in North Dakota each year if every driver consistently makes the choice to drive sober or designate a sober driver.

“We can all help reach the goal of Vision Zero when we choose to drive sober or have a sober ride,” said Devils Lake Police Chief Joe Knowski. “You can prevent a tragedy in your life and the lives of others by taking personal responsibility and always driving sober.”

This campaign is part of the Vision Zero strategy to eliminate motor vehicle crash fatalities and serious injuries on North Dakota roads.

Visit the North Dakota Crash Memorial Wall to view memorials built on the hope of preventing another death on North Dakota roads.

K. William Boyer is the Managing Editor of the Devils Lake News Journal. He can be reached at kboyer@gannett.com, or by phone at (701) 662-2127.

