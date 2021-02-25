Community Shout Out: Love birds celebrate platinum jubilee

DEVILS LAKE – Roger and Charlotte Burt have been in love for 70 years. The couple who currently resides in Lawton celebrated the milestone anniversary on the 2nd of this month. The couple married at Sacred Heart Church in Okland, California. The couple has four children, six grandchildren and a plethora of great-grandchildren. Even well into their eighties, the couple enjoys trips and spending time together!

On behalf of Devils Lake Jounral, congratulations to you Charlotte and Roger on your incredible milestone!

