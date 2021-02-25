Candid Camera: Ida Miller's Winter Pets

DEVILS LAKE- Picture it - a crisp sunny day, beautiful surroundings and then a unexpected picture worthy moment.

It was such a nice today that I decided to take a break from the normal chaos that come from running a newsroom and took a stroll through the sunny streets of Devils Lake when I turned onto one of the suburb streets and made it down a few ways when I noticed a resident hunched down in the snow. Walking a little closer too her I see she is fussing around in the snow and as I approaching I see an amazing sight!

Devils Lake resident Ida Miller was busy this morning making three life size replicas of her furry loved ones in her front yard for the community to enjoy.

"They won't last long," Miller said. "Not with as warm as it is supposed to get."

Miller, who is a long time resident of the community said she is a "novice" artist and likes to do these little things in her yard from time to time, just for fun.

"I mostly do them for me." she said.

Thanks to Miller's desire to play in the snow, Devils Lake got an added touch or art to it, at least until the snow melts.

K. William Boyer is the Managing Editor of the Devils Lake News Journal. He can be reached at kboyer@gannett.com, or by phone at (701) 662-2127.

