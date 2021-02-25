Agencies encouraged to apply for state clean diesel grant awards

Keith Hinnenkamp

BISMARCK – The North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality (NDDEQ) is pleased to release the annual State Clean Diesel Grant Program application. Schools, cities, counties, and other government agencies that required larger, diesel-powered vehicles are encouraged to apply for State Clean Diesel Grant awards.

The NDDEQ will issue approximately $327,000 in awards funded by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to purchase new or newer, diesel-powered, zero-emission, hybrid, or alternatively fueled vehicles. The purpose of the funding is to reduce diesel emissions in accordance with the Diesel Emissions Reduction Act of the Energy Policy Act of 2010. To date, 93 older vehicles in North Dakota have been replaced using this funding, with a reduction in air emissions of about 175 tons over the lifetime of those vehicles.

The application and program guidelines are available at https://deq.nd.gov/AQ/News.aspx. Applications can be mailed to the Division of Air Quality, 918 E Divide Avenue, Bismarck, ND 58501-1947 or emailed to airquality@nd.gov. Applications must be received by 5 p.m. CT on March 31, 2021.

K. William Boyer is the Managing Editor of the Devils Lake News Journal. He can be reached at kboyer@gannett.com, or by phone at (701) 662-2127.

Be sure to follow Devils Lake Journal on our twitter page, @devilslakenews, and like us on Facebook!