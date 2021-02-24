Community Shout out: Cherney Achieves Membership in MDRT

DEVILS LAKE - Wayne Cherney, a field agent with the Knights of Columbus Insurance, has achieved qualifying and life membership in the Million Dollar Round Table, which is also the Premier Association of Financial Professionals. Cherney has lived in Devils Lake for the past 26 years.

According to Lights of Columbus, attaining membership in MDRT is, “a distinguishing career milestone.”

“It requires Cherney to adhere to a strict Code of Ethics, focus on providing top-notch client service and continue to grow professionally through involvement in at least one other industry association,” the organization said.

MDRT membership is recognized internationally as the standard of excellence in the life insurance and financial services business.

Congratulations to you Wayne Cherney on your latest achievement.

