Theatre NDSU presents: Macbeth

Fargo, N.D. – Theatre NDSU, the production company at North Dakota State University, presents “Macbeth” from March 4-6th and 10th-12. Performances are at 7:30 PM and can be watched online.

Double, double, toil & trouble. Join Theatre NDSU for Shakespeare's classic tragedy about deceit and the wicked lengths one will go to for a taste of power.

Teachers and principals can receive free access for educational purposes to the Macbeth by emailing marc.devine@ndsu.edu, after March 4, 2021. Download a free play guide for 7-12th grade learners at www.ndsu.edu/theatre/shows/2020-21/macbeth.php.

Performance Details: Patrons who've purchased tickets before 5 PM will be emailed their streaming link at 5 PM on the day of the show. For tickets purchased after 5:00 PM the link will be emailed at 7:20 PM.

Purchase $5 tickets at ndsu.showare.com

