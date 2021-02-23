As positive number tends increase Several executive orders related to COVID-19 pandemic terminated

BISMARCK, N.D. – As the COVID-19 numbers continue to dwindle in the state, Gov. Doug Burgum has signed an executive order terminating several prior executive orders issued during the pandemic that he said have fulfilled their stated objectives and are no longer necessary.

The terminated orders pertained to:

temporary emergency licensing requirements for health care facilities and workers;

workers’ compensation eligibility for first responders, health care workers, funeral home directors and employees, and individuals providing care to those with intellectual or development disabilities;

the transfer of surplus state property needed for COVID-19 response;

the reopening of certain businesses;

work registration requirements for those seeking unemployment benefits; and

public hearings conducted by the Department of Environmental Quality.

Burgum also terminated a prior executive order last week that had allowed for Public Service Commission permit hearings and Department of Trust Lands public land leasing auctions to be conducted by remote means.

