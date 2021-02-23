Frost Fire Park Hosts Ladies’ Ski and Shred Day

WALHALLA, N.D. – Frost Fire Park in northeast North Dakota is hosting Ladies’ Ski and Shred Day from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 26 to encourage women to try skiing and snowboarding in the beautiful Pembina Gorge.

Here is the schedule for the day:

8 a.m. - Kelly Haaven with Warrior 3 Yoga from Langdon, N.D. will offer yoga (No RSVP required, cost is $6 per person)

9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Skiing/snowboarding (Cost is lift ticket + rental equipment and lessons, if needed). Professionals will be on hand to get proper equipment and fit for participants.

Noon - Lunch service begins – Howatt Hangar, Frost Fire Park’s on-site bar and grill, is creating a special menu for this event.

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. - Christina Cook with Blissful Escape Massage from Walhalla, N.D. will offer chair massages (cost is $1 per minute)

The event will also have a Silent Auction with a variety of items that will serve as a fundraiser for Frost Fire Park, which is a non-profit organization.

“We are hosting this event because we see so many moms who bring their children out for lessons, but they aren’t comfortable on the mountain,” said Brittanie Mostad, co-organizer of the event. “We want them to be able to participate with their kids and families and find the skills they need to enjoy this life-long sport.”

The event is meant to show that Frost Fire Park is an inclusive and welcoming place to all ages and skill levels.

“We’ve heard many women say they haven’t been on skis since they were 15. They want to try but feel intimidated,” said Patty Gorder, interim general manager at Frost Fire Park. “With this event we hope to remove all intimidation, teach them the skills they need to be comfortable, and let them have a day out with other women to socialize.”

Frost Fire Park is located seven miles west of scenic Walhalla, N.D. at 11950 County Road 55, in the Rendezvous Region of northeast North Dakota.

It features a 350-foot vertical drop, 7 runs currently open, including the Terrain Park (with 2 rails and a jump), and the Beginner Hill with Magic Carpet. There is also a day lodge, restaurant and bar, ski and snowboard rentals, and certified instructors for lessons. Helicopters installed the new SkyTrac quad-seat lift in 2018.

K. William Boyer is the Managing Editor of the Devils Lake News Journal. He can be reached at kboyer@gannett.com, or by phone at (701) 662-2127.

