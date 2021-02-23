BREAKING NEWS: United States Attorney Drew Wrigley resigns

BISMARCK- In a move that is rocking the nation, United States Attorney Drew Wrigley has announced his resignation from office, effective this Friday, Febrary 28.

Wrigley made his resignation known in a brief letter to President Joe Biden, on Tuesday.

“My heart is full of gratitude for having had the opportunity to serve my nation and state as United States Attorney,” Wringley said in his letter. “I thank each of the federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement agencies, and the full array of government agencies and private stakeholder groups that strengthen the efforts of our office’s Civil and Criminal Divisions. I offer a special thanks to each individual or entity who has cooperated with our investigations or civil suits, especially the victims of crime. It has been a privilege to help shoulder the trust you placed in the United States Attorney’s office.”

Wringley said in his letter he thanked President George W. Bush for first appointing him to the United States Attorney in 2001 and President Donald Trump for his re-appointment in 201.

“It has been my profound honor to serve with the civil division, criminal division, and administrative staff of the United States Attorney’s office,” he wrote. “ These men and women are dedicated, ethical public servants, and they are patriots who love our nation. We shared the privilege of pursuing justice every day, and I am so fortunate to have been able to serve as their colleague and leader.”

Wrigley is the 19th Presidentially appointed United States Attorney in North Dakota history, and has been serving since being confirmed by the United States Senate in April of 2019. He previously served as the 17th United States Attorney, from 2001-2009.

Having served United States Attorney for a combined total of ten years, he is the only North Dakotan to have been twice presidentially appointed United States Attorney and confirmed by the United States Senate.

The Department of Justice informed media that upon Wrigley’s resignation, current First Assistant United States Attorney Nick Chase will serve as the Acting United States Attorney, under the Vacancy Reform Act. Mr. Chase is an honors graduate of Minot State University, and the University of North Dakota Law School. He served two federal judicial clerkships, for United States Magistrate Judge Karen Klein and United States Circuit Court Judge Myron Bright, worked in private practice in the Fargo-Moorhead area, then Minneapolis, before he was hired in 2002 as an Assistant United States Attorney in Fargo.

According to the DOJ, acting United States Attorneys serve until a new United States Attorney is nominated by the President and confirmed by the United States Senate.

K. William Boyer is the Managing Editor of the Devils Lake News Journal. He can be reached at kboyer@gannett.com, or by phone at (701) 662-2127.

Be sure to follow Devils Lake Journal on our twitter page, @devilslakenews, and like us on Facebook!