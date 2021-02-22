Nursing applications being accepted at LRSC

Erin Wood

The Nursing program at Lake Region State College is accepting applications for new students in its fall practical nurse and associate degree nurse tracks.

The first round of applications for students desiring to enter the LRSC Nursing program are due on or before March 5, 2021.

Lake Region State College offers its Nursing program at its campus in Devils Lake, and in Mayville and Grand Forks. Nursing at LRSC also is part of the Dakota Nursing Program, a collaboration of four colleges that offers practical nursing and associate degree nursing and the ability for students to progress into a Bachelor of Science in nursing.

The application for LRSC’s nursing program can be located at dakotanursing.org.

Nursing has been ranked the most honest and ethical professions. In fact, nursing retained the top spot as the most highly rated profession for the 19th consecutive year. In 2020, 89 percent of Americans surveyed rated nurses’ honesty and ethical standards as ‘very high’ or ‘high’, which is four percentage points greater than their previous rating high of 85 percent in 2019.

The LRSC Nursing program provides the knowledge and skills students will need to enter a challenging career in nursing. Upon acceptance into the program, students will receive classroom study and supervised experience in caring for patients in a variety of healthcare settings including hospitals, acute care centers, long-term care facilities, home care agencies and clinics.

For more information contact Lisa Howard at 701.662.1644.

K. William Boyer is the Managing Editor of the Devils Lake News Journal. He can be reached at kboyer@gannett.com, or by phone at (701) 662-2127.

