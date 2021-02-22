Staff Feature

News Brief: NeighborWorks America Awards $432k for Community Development

BISMARCK – U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer (R-ND), a member of the Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee, announced today NeighborWorks America awarded $432,000 to members of the NeighborWorks network serving North Dakota.

NeighborWorks America is a public nonprofit organization, established by Congress in 1978, that supports and enhances a network of nearly 240 local and regional nonprofit partner organizations across all 50 states. The funds announced today will be used to support efforts to develop and preserve affordable housing, revitalize and sustain neighborhoods, and create jobs.

