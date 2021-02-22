Lake Region State College Celebrates CTE

Erin Wood

DEVILS LAKE - Each February the nation celebrates Career and Technical Education or CTE.

Lake Region State College usually holds an in-person CTE Day. With this year’s COVID guidelines that event is being placed in a virtual format and is scheduled for later this semester.

Career and technical education, or CTE, is education that directly prepares students for high-wage, high-demand careers. CTE covers many different fields, including health care, information technology, advanced manufacturing, hospitality and management and many more, as described in the national Career Clusters® sheets.

CTE encompasses many different types of education, from classroom learning to certification programs to work-based learning opportunities outside the classroom.

Lake Region State College offers numerous in demand career and technical programs. Specifically, LRSC offers:

Business

Business Administration*

Accounting

Management

Marketing

Information Technology**

Marketing*

Health & Human Services

American Sign Language Certificate

Early Childhood Education*

Fitness Trainer Technician*

Law Enforcement*

Peace Officer Training

Nursing

Paramedic to Nurse

Practical Nurse

Associate Degree Nurse

Speech Language Pathology Paraprofessional*

Technical Trades

Automotive Technology

Precision Agriculture

Simulation Technology**

Wind Energy Technician

*Fully online program

**Department of Labor apprenticeship program

Campus visits are taking place now with COVID-appropriate protocols. Appointments on programs also can be scheduled via technology. For more information on LRSC’s CTE programs or virtual CTE Day, contact the college at 701.662.1514.

K. William Boyer is the Managing Editor of the Devils Lake News Journal. He can be reached at kboyer@gannett.com, or by phone at (701) 662-2127.

